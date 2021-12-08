Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 9, 2021 : HRL, CIEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 16.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 24.81 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 43.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 25.19 vs. an industry ratio of -158.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





