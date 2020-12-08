Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 9, 2020 : CPB, UNFI, PLAB, DBI, LOVE, VRA, VERU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/09/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 508.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 5.30 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PLAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 23.05 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 164.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is -2.04 vs. an industry ratio of 48.60.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 91.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -12.2%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is -44.32 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 11.26 vs. an industry ratio of 48.60.



Veru Inc. (VERU) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VERU is -20.94 vs. an industry ratio of 54.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.