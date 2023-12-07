Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 8, 2023 : MOMO, JOUT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 22.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOMO is 4.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 133.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JOUT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JOUT is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





