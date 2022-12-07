Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : CIEN, KFY, GMS, MOMO, EXPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 109.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 53.41 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 7.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 10.08 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 16.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 5.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2082.35%. Express, Inc. (EXPR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 264.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is -7.22 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.





