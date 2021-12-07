Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 8, 2021 : CPB, THO, KFY, UNFI, LOVE, PLAB, VRA, ALOT, NETI, CTK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 20.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 15.02 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 51.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 8.11 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 153.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 19.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNFI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -30.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 350.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 572.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 65.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 18.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALOT is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 86.20.



Eneti Inc. (NETI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 96.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NETI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NETI is 2.24 vs. an industry ratio of -6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTK is -4.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.





