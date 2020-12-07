Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 8, 2020 : AZO, THO, HRB, CMD, GIII, CONN, LQDT, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/08/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $17.72. This value represents a 23.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 15.51 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 14.37 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.93. This value represents a 9.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HRB is 5.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 44.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -10.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMD is 36.31 vs. an industry ratio of 95.40.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 55.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GIII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 66.16 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 57.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is -18.77 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.



Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LQDT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDT is -39.88 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 13.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.





