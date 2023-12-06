Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 7, 2023 : DG, CIEN, GMS, MEI, DOYU, HOFT, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 21 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 48.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 17.98 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CIEN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 23.22 vs. an industry ratio of -17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 19.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 8.90 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 88.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 28.67 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DOYU and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOYU is 71.10 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 40.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOFT The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOFT is 25.07 vs. an industry ratio of -25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 28.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCWX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -7.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.





