Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 7, 2022 : CPB, THO, ASO, OLLI, UNFI, LOVE, VRA, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 3.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 52.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 9.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 6.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASO is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 20.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 32.21 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 17.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is 9.32 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 529.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 9.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 21.11 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 12.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BF.B missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.





