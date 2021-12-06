Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 7, 2021 : AZO, DBI, CONN, RNLX, ALCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $20.83. This value represents a 11.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 19.02 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 280.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 211.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 128.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CONN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is 5.45 vs. an industry ratio of -157.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Renalytix AI plc (RNLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RNLX is -30.24 vs. an industry ratio of 54.70.



Alico, Inc. (ALCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 11.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALCO is 79.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





