Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 6, 2023 : CPB, THO, OLLI, KFY, UNFI, LOVE, VRA, BF.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Campbell Soup Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 13.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 65.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 15.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 21.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 27.84 vs. an industry ratio of -141.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 32.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 14.21 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 123.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNFI is -77.19 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 43.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 55.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRA is 12.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BF.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.





