Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 6, 2022 : AZO, SIG, BASE, JILL, CONN, ALCO, WDH, FERG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $25.15. This value represents a 2.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 20.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 79.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 5.45 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 27.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BASE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.82%. J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 16.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.85. This value represents a 241.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is -8.43 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20.



Alico, Inc. (ALCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -450%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALCO is -43.13 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 115.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDH Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WDH is 13.42 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferguson plc (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 12.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FERG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 12.62 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.





