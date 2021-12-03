Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 6, 2021 : SAIC, DLHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 10.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLHC is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





