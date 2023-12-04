Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 5, 2023 : AZO, FERG, SJM, NIO, CNM, SIG, GIII, DBI, CRMT, JILL, LE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $31.04. This value represents a 13.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 59.10.



Ferguson plc (FERG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 10.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FERG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FERG is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 2.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NIO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -3.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 18.27 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 79.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 8.70 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 54.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIII is 8.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 34.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 54.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 18.10 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 19.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. LE reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 14.29%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is -55.83 vs. an industry ratio of -55.80.





