Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 4, 2023 : SAIC, HTOO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 12.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HTOO is -0.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.





