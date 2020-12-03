Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 4, 2020 : HDS, HTHT, BIG, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/04/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 55.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HDS is 26.71 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 45.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is -51.33 vs. an industry ratio of -41.80.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 461.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is 6.74 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20.



Genesco Inc. (GCO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 123.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -105.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is -9.25 vs. an industry ratio of 47.70.





