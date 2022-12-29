Earnings

Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 30, 2022 : UXIN

December 29, 2022 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Uxin Limited (UXIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year UXIN Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UXIN is -2.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.

