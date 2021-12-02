Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 3, 2021 : BMO, BIG, HIBB, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 39.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 10.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 118.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIG is 7.08 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIBB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 130.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HIBB is 6.79 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 56.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.