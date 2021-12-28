Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 29, 2021 : FCEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -37.06 vs. an industry ratio of -23.70.





