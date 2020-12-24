Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 28, 2020 : WB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/28/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Weibo Corporation (WB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 15.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 26.13 vs. an industry ratio of 75.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.