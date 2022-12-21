Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 22, 2022 : PAYX, KMX, APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 4.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 27.14 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 60.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 14.77 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





