Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 22, 2021 : PAYX, CTAS, KMX, MSM, RFIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 8.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 35.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 39.63 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 7.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 89.63 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





