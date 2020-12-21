Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 22, 2020 : CTAS, KMX, NEOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/22/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 3.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 39.07 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 23.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 65.16 vs. an industry ratio of 58.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.