Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 21, 2023 : CTAS, PAYX, CCL, KMX, APOG, CUK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 39.04 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 8.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAYX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 27.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 85.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -311.83 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 79.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -58.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 26.80 vs. an industry ratio of 59.00.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 1.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.65%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carnival Corporation (CUK)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 83.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CUK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CUK is -212.75 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20.





