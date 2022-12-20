Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 21, 2022 : CTAS, TTC, CCL, RAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. This value represents a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 35.42 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 98.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 26.42 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.89. This value represents a 48.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -1.72 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 306.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -1.93 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.





