Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 21, 2021 : GIS, FDS, NEOG, EPAC, APOG, RAD, YTRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/21/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. GIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 3.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 38.81 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 67.26 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 22.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 41.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 18.88 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 145.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -11.26 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90.



Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YTRA is -34.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





