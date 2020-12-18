Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 21, 2020 : FDS, EPAC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 6.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 31.33 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 41.65 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





