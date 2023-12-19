Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 20, 2023 : GIS, TTC, WGO, LIVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 14.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 49.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 21.48 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 39.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 11.13 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 3.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LIVE is 8.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.