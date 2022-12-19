Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 20, 2022 : GIS, FDS, FCEL, CGNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 7.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.60. This value represents a 10.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 29.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -10.03 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 1033.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

