Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 2, 2022 : CBRL, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 16.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 17.50 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 33.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 126.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 8.11 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.





