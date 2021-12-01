Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 2, 2021 : TD, DG, KR, SIG, GMS, LE, VERU, DLTH, SCWX, EXPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 29.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 12.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 21.72 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 5.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 509.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 121.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIG is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 75.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. LE reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.09%. In the past year LE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Veru Inc. (VERU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VERU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VERU is -39.47 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 733.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 850.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCWX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -44.40 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



Express, Inc. (EXPR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 98.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -148.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is -18.20 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.





