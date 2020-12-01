Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 2, 2020 : RY, PDCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/02/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 13.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 17.35 vs. an industry ratio of 52.80.





