Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 19, 2023 : ACN, FDS, FCEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 1.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 28.19 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.10. This value represents a 2.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 28.52 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

