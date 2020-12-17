Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 18, 2020 : DRI, WGO, APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/18/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1020%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 29.64 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 41.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 12.70 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 17.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 14.06 vs. an industry ratio of 39.00.





