Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 17, 2020 : ACN, GIS, JBL, NAV, SAFM, WOR, RAD, CAMP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/17/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 2.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 30.73 vs. an industry ratio of 71.70.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 2.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 16.31 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



Jabil Inc. (JBL) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 12.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 79.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NAV is -157.82 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 91.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SAFM is -80.09 vs. an industry ratio of -60.10.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 1.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 17.98 vs. an industry ratio of -31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 101.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -262.00 vs. an industry ratio of -63.30.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -43.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





