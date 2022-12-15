Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 16, 2022 : ACN, DRI, WGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 4.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 25.70 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 4.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 47.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.