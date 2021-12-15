Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 16, 2021 : ADBE, ACN, JBL, WOR, TNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 11.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 58.45 vs. an industry ratio of 64.50.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 20.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 36.57 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 20.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 66.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 9.79 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.21. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is -1.93 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





