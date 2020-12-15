Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 16, 2020 : TTC, CNTG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/16/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toro Company (TTC) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 31.57 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 97.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNTG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNTG is -6.78 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





