Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2023 : DRI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 18.52 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.