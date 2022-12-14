Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2022 : JBL, LIVE, TRIB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 15.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 49.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIVEThe days to cover, as reported in the 11/30/2022 short interest update, increased 188.75% from previous report on 11/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LIVE is 2.63 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 144.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRIB Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRIB is -2.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.





