Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2021 : TTC, ABM, REVG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 14.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 27.27 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 15.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 14.61 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





