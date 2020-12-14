Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2020 : CTK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTK is -14.50 vs. an industry ratio of -31.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





