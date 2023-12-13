Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 14, 2023 : JBL, KNOP, LIVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 14.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 123.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is 534.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 3.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LIVE is 7.93 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.





