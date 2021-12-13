Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 14, 2021 : HEXO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/14/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HEXO Corp. (HEXO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HEXO is -3.53 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





