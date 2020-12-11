Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 14, 2020 : HEXO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/14/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HEXO is -20.00 vs. an industry ratio of 55.10.





