Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2023 : PLAB, REVG, VBNK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PLAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 36.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 17.13 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VersaBank (VBNK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 88.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VBNK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VBNK is 7.11 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





