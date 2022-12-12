Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2022 : CNM, PLAB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 9.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





