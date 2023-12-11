Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 12, 2023 : JCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 10.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 15.84 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.





