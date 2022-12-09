Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 12, 2022 : UTI, DLNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UTI is 13.83 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLNG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 4.39 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.





