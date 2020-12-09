Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 10, 2020 : ADBE, CIEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/10/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 15.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 60.18 vs. an industry ratio of 38.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -8.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 18.36 vs. an industry ratio of 47.90.





