Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 1, 2023 : BMO, GCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 9.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 9.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 49.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -44.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





